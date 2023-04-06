Prof Prabhakar Rao nominated as Chair of Working Group of Information for Development, IFAP UNESCO

Prof. Jandhyala Prabhakar Rao will be planning and coordinating various activities with regard to Information for Development across the globe in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 2030)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Prof. Jandhyala Prabhakar Rao

Hyderabad: Prof. Jandhyala Prabhakar Rao, Centre for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been nominated as a Chair of the Working Group of Information for Development, which is one of the priority areas of UNESCO programme on ‘Information for All’ (IFAP).

He will be planning and coordinating various activities with regard to Information for Development across the globe in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 2030). Prof. Rao was earlier nominated as IFAP Bureau Member from India by Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO, Department of Education, Government of India.

Also Read R Dhananjayulu assumes charge as Additional General Manager, SCR