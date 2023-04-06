R Dhananjayulu assumes charge as Additional General Manager, SCR

R Dhananjayulu started his career as Area Officer and later worked as Senior Divisional Operations Manager of Hyderabad and Vijayawada Divisions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Senior railway official R.Dhananjayulu assumed charge as Additional General Manager (AGM) of South Central Railway (SCR) at Rail Nilayam.

Dhananjayulu, who belongs to Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of 1988 batch, was earlier posted as Chief Operations Manager (PCOM), SCR.

He began his career as Area Officer and went on to work on various capacities in Operations, Safety and Commercial Departments during his tenure.

Other important capacities are Senior Divisional Operations Manager of Hyderabad and Vijayawada Divisions and Secretary to General Manager, SCR.