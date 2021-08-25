Prof. Sarraju appointed Pro Vice Chancellor of UoH

Hyderabad: Prof. RS Sarraju, Head of Centre for Dalit, Adivasi and Translation studies, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been appointed as the Pro Vice Chancellor of the university.

Prof. Sarraju was born on September 20, 1958 in Prathipadu village of East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh. He graduated from Osmania University, Hyderabad (1977) and obtained MA degree in Hindi language and literature from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam in (1979), the UoH said on Wednesday.

He submitted his doctoral thesis on ‘The Birth of Novel Literature in India; a comparative and sociological analysis’ and was awarded PhD from Andhra University in 1984, it said.

Prof. Sarraju has specialized in the areas of functional Hindi, translation studies and comparative Indian Literature. He was awarded a certificate of merit by Human Resource Development Ministry, Government of India in 1989 for his contribution to Hindi language and literature. Further, Bihar government conferred Dr. George Grierson award on him in 2015, the university added.

