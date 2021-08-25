Wednesday, August 25, 2021
type here...
EducationProf. Sarraju appointed Pro Vice Chancellor of UoH

Prof. Sarraju appointed Pro Vice Chancellor of UoH

By Telangana Today
Published: 25th Aug 2021 5:50 pm
Pro Vice Chancellor
Prof. RS Sarraju

Hyderabad: Prof. RS Sarraju, Head of Centre for Dalit, Adivasi and Translation studies, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been appointed as the Pro Vice Chancellor of the university.

- Advertisement -

Prof. Sarraju was born on September 20, 1958 in Prathipadu village of East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh. He graduated from Osmania University, Hyderabad (1977) and obtained MA degree in Hindi language and literature from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam in (1979), the UoH said on Wednesday.

He submitted his doctoral thesis on ‘The Birth of Novel Literature in India; a comparative and sociological analysis’ and was awarded PhD from Andhra University in 1984, it said.

Prof. Sarraju has specialized in the areas of functional Hindi, translation studies and comparative Indian Literature. He was awarded a certificate of merit by Human Resource Development Ministry, Government of India in 1989 for his contribution to Hindi language and literature. Further, Bihar government conferred Dr. George Grierson award on him in 2015, the university added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .

 

Also Read

- Advertisement -

Latest News

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Company

Business

Telangana Today

Follow Us

© Copyrights 2021 TELANGANA PUBLICATIONS PVT. LTD. All rights reserved.

Telangana Today