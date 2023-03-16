‘Progressive decisions in higher education begin from Telangana’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhanshu Bhushan said Telangana is a progressive state where the progressive decisions in higher education begin from this State.

Delivering a keynote address at the two-day consultative meeting of all India State Higher Education Councils hosted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) here on Thursday, Prof. Bhushan said there was scope for many reforms in the higher education sector through the National Education Policy-2020. This required coordination between higher education councils, State universities and the University Grants Commission, he said.

Speaking on multi-entry and exit, and flexible curriculum in higher educational institutions, he suggested that there should be necessary planning towards solving the problems backed with experience and pertinent research. The CBCS system was confusing and more information was needed to change the three-year degree to four-year degree course, he said.

TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri explained progress made by Telangana in the field of education. The number of students in higher education has increased due to the progressive decisions taken by the state government, he said.

Education department Secretary Vakati Karuna said transformation in the education sector was inevitable and there was a need to have an industry-centric curriculum. She suggested that advanced and cutting edge technologies including data science should be part of the curriculum to attract students.

TSCHE Vice Chairman and RGUKT Vice Chancellor Prof. V Venkata Ramana said Hyderabad has made great progress in the fields of IT, Biotechnology, Pharma, Life Sciences, Aero Space, Animation, Gaming, etc. He explained that many reforms have already been undertaken in the field of higher education.