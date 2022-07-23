Projects get good inflows in Adilabad, Nirmal districts

Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Surplus water was being discharged from Sathnala project in Adilabad Rural mandal on Saturday

Adilabad/Nirmal: Several parts of both Adilabad and Nirmal districts received light rains on Saturday. Hilly streams were flooded and irrigation projects received inflows.

As per a weather report available on the website of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the average rainfall of Adilabad district was measured to be 34.2 mm. Neradigonda mandal received the highest rainfall by 53 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 941 mm as against the normal rainfall of 452 mm from June 1 to July 23, reflecting an excess by 108 percent.

Irrigation projects such as Sathnala and Mattadiwage received copious inflows following heavy rains in upstream areas. Sathnala had inflows of 3,600 cusecs and outflows of 3,600 cusecs. Water level reached 284 metres as against the full reservoir level of 286.5 meters. Surplus water was discharged from the Sathnala project by lifting two gates.

Meanwhile Nirmal district’s average rainfall was 22.9 mm. Mamada mandal had the highest rainfall of 63 mm. Sarangapur and Khanapur mandals recorded over 50 mm of rainfall. The district achieved the actual rainfall of 1096 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 425, showing an excess of 157 percent.

Kaddam Narayana Reddy project saw inflows by 93,098 cusecs and the water level reached to 682 feet as against the full reservoir level of 700 feet. Sixteen gates were lifted for discharging surplus water. The outflow was 35,971 cusecs. Swarna project recorded inflows of 13,000 cusecs. Gaddennavagu project registered inflows by 14,000 cusecs.