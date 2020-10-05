Property enlisting process begins in Telangana

Exercise being taken up to update or register un-assessed properties, which were not in the municipal or panchayat records, on Dharani portal

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched a survey/enrolment of non-agricultural properties in gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations, including the GHMC limits, to update details on the Dharani portal for issue of non-agricultural pass books. This exercise can be completed at GHMC citizen service centres, Meeseva or logging into the meeseva link.

GHMC has appealed to citizens to enroll their property details, Aadhaar card number and perform EKYC against their properties by visiting GHMC citizen service centres, Mee Seva or by visiting the ts.meeseva.telangana.gov.in website. Before commencing the exercise, one has to keep the Aadhaar card, property tax receipt, water connection number, electricity bill, plot area, undivided share in case of residential flat and other details close by, as these details will have to be uploaded onto the portal. One can upload the details over the Meeseva portal and it hardly takes a few minutes to complete the entire exercise.

The Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj departments have instructed their municipal and gram panchayat staff to collect details and upload them through a dedicated application (TS NAB) by visiting each and every household in their respective civic body limits. As per guidelines and user guide, gender, caste, Aadhaar and mobile number are mandatory.

The government announced that the exercise was being taken up to update or register un-assessed properties, which were not in the municipal or panchayat records. However, officials of both departments are updating details of even assessed property records as many have not updated their property details like mutations (by issuing a temporary PTIN).

Since the data will be used for even property registration purposes, details like Aadhaar number, family members, owner or joint owners’ photographs, pattadar passbook details are being collected. Apart from them, details like property usage, plot survey number, extent, undivided area and built up area are to be incorporated in the records.

The enumerator will seek pattadar passbook details of the owner, if he/she does not have any passbooks, food security card, or Jan Dhan account or Aasara pension or MGNREGA job card should be collected. The municipal and panchayat staff have been asked to collect details of power connection and water connection details. On successful submission of all details, an authentication acknowledgement will be issued. Later, after verification and confirmation of all the details uploaded by the user, non-agricultural passbook will be issued to the owner, GHMC Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha said.

Comprehensive process

All personal information uploaded on website will remain confidential

Exercise aims to ensure ownership rights to asset owners and avoid any disputes even during partition among legal heirs

With all documents being digitised, there will be no scope for forgery

Caste details being sought by govt to get a clear understanding of socio-economic situation in State.

It will also help in ensuring subsidies and benefits granted by the govt to reach the eligible beneficiary

By seeking electricity and water connections details, govt aims to provide connections to those structures which lack the same

Generally, most structure owners seek residential permission and construct a commercial structure. All such irregularities will be exposed once details are digitised

Once data is ready, govt can plan future course of action, especially grant of benefits, launching more welfare programmes with area wise focus

Procedure to complete process

After logging onto portal and entering name and mobile, an OTP will be issued.

The user will have to select area (GHMC, panchayat, municipality etc.) under which the property comes

Once the PTIN is entered, the owner details, including name and others, are flashed automatically on page in respective rows

User then has to upload property use (residential or commercial etc.), land type (private or govt etc.), mode of acquisition (gift, purchase, partition, inheritance etc.)

This will be followed by uploading basic details like gender, caste, age, mobile etc. Upon submission, the particular property details will be flashed on screen

User will then have to upload details including pin code, property type, plot area, built up area of the flat. It is the total built up area of flat, including common areas (Example: 1000 sq.ft, 1150 sq.ft, 1200 sq.ft)

Undivided area (number of yards, the flat owner gets from the total plot area of the apartment. Eg: 35 yards or 40 yards), property tax payment amount

Water connection number and electricity bill number (in case of electricity bill number, the user has to enter the SC No). Entry of these parameters is not mandatory.

After uploading above details, user will have to furnish identification documents like pattadar passbook, ration card, MNERGA, Aasara pension, Jan Dhan account or choose none of the above option, if ID details do not exist from above list

Finally, Aadhaar card details are asked and upon entry of it, an OTP is issued to the user’s mobile

Upon entry of OTP, property owner’s name and Aadhar number are checked and a message is flashed accordingly on screen saying ‘data successfully saved’ or data mismatch or others as per entry of data

Among all these data, entry of gender, caste, age, extent of property (in yards in case of apartment), property type, built up area, property tax payment details is mandatory, failing which, submission will be invalid

Documents to be carried

In case the owners prefer to approach citizen service centres or Meeseva centres, it is advisable to carry true copies of property documents which disclose the extent of plot, undivided share, property type, property tax receipt, etc.

They have to carry pattadar passbook, ration card, MNERGA, Aasara pension, Jan Dhan account or Aadhar of self and preferably family members as well

At the counter, operator will seek details and the user will have to disclose details. Owners will not have to submit any documents and have to disclose data sought by operators

For the convenience of owners, GHMC is also using Bill Collectors to upload details onto portal at owner’s residence. Here too, owners do not have to submit any documents and have to share only data sought by enumerators, officials said.

In case owner resides in other city or abroad, tenant can disclose the details, upon approval by the owner

Visit https://ts.meeseva.telangana.gov.in/TSPortaleef/userinterface/citizen/ revenueservices/SMSendOTP.aspx

