Property offender held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: A man who worked at a tea stall and was involved in theft of motorcycles was arrested by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team on Tuesday. Two motorcycles stolen from different places in the city were recovered at his instance.

Mohammed Khan alias Mammu (20) of Khader Bagh in Tolichowki works at a tea stall in Nanalnagar. “Khan got addicted to ganja and other bad habits over a period of time. Facing difficulty in arranging money for ganja, he started stealing motorcycles parked at public places,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP Task Force.

In last three weeks, he had stolen two Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles from Langer Houz police station limits. The police after identifying him with the help of footages recorded by the surveillance cameras nabbed him on Monday. “On interrogation he admitted to stealing the motorcycles to sell and arrange money for his requirements,” said the official.

The man along with the property was handed over to the Langer Houz police station for further action.

