Property registrations come to halt in Telangana as Aadhaar online services face technical snag

The Commissioner and Inspector General of Stamps and Registration department informed that Aadhaar online services were suspended due to some technical problems in the UIDAI networking.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 08:43 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Land transactions and registrations came to a grinding halt across the State on Thursday, following a technical snag in the UIDAI network. Accordingly, the officials have rescheduled the registration services to Friday.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner and Inspector General of Stamps and Registration department informed that Aadhaar online services were suspended due to some technical problems in the UIDAI networking. Since the Aadhaar biometric is mandatory for registrations, the property and land registration services were affected in the State.

More than 7,000 registrations and land transactions are carried out in the State every day. However, the officials could complete registration process of only around 1,000 documents on Thursday. The officials said the services were expected to be restored by midnight, facilitating normal operations from Friday.