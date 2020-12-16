Property row: Son halts mother’s last rites in Warangal

Though the incident has caused outcry among the villagers, the adamant man and his wife have not bothered about people’s anger

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Warangal Urban: In an inhuman incident, a man obstructed the last rites of his mother on Wednesday demanding that the land which was in the name of his parents should be ‘allotted’ to him. Though the incident has caused outcry among the villagers, the adamant man and his wife have not bothered about people’s anger. This strange incident was reported from Jeelugula village of Elkathurthy mandal.

According to the villagers, Thangallapally Rajamma, (65) died due to illness. She had three sons and two daughters, her elder son passed away several years ago. Meanwhile, her second son Jampaiah asked his younger brother Ravinder to perform the last rites since it is a custom that the youngest son has to light the pyre. But Ravinder refused to conduct the last rites arguing that he would allow anyone else also to do so till his brother Jampaiah accepted to forego the rights on the land admeasuring 1.27 acres. It is said that Ravinder had already got his share of inherited property.

Following this, the relatives and villagers tried to convince Ravinder to allow the last rites, but pigheaded Ravinder did not heed to the requests. His wife Rama too supported her husband. Meanwhile, the police from Elkaturthy and Vangara reached the village and tried in vain to counsel Ravinder and Rama.

Meanwhile, Rama fell ‘unconscious’ and was shifted to Huzurabad government hospital while Ravinder accompanied her to the hospital in an ‘apparent attempt’ to avoid the funeral rites. Following this, Rajamma’s second son Jampaiah had conducted the last rites.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .