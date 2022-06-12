| Prophet Row Expats Who Held Demonstration To Be Deported From Kuwait

Prophet Row: Expats who held demonstration to be deported from Kuwait

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:08 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Representational image

Jeddah: Kuwait is likely to arrest and deport protestors who held a demonstration in the country against the comments of now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The security agencies initiated the process of identifying protestors and arresting them to be deported, reported prominent local daily Al Rai.

The report quoted unnamed government sources that expatriates who participated in the demonstration will be expelled and deported from the country.

Some Indians and along with others gathered recently following Friday prayer in Fahaleel locality in Kuwait to denounce comments against Prophet Mohammed.

Kuwait, like other neighbouring Gulf nations, show zero tolerance towards any kind of protest, demonstration, or gatherings. Such acts are considered as serious violations of the law.

A group of Kuwait women also held a protest against the Hijab ban at the Indian embassy in Kuwait in February.