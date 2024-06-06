Proposals to develop Telangana’s Kuntala Waterfalls remain on paper

With monsoon already setting in and Adilabad district touted as a cradle of several nature wonders including the Kuntala Waterfalls, nature lovers are a disappointed lot.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 6 June 2024, 07:58 PM

A view of Kuntala waterfalls near Kuntala village in Neradigonda mandal.

Adilabad: Proposals to develop the famed Kuntala Waterfalls, a major tourist attraction of the district and one of most-sought after destinations in Telangana for nature lovers, continue to remain on paper.

With monsoon already setting in and Adilabad district touted as a cradle of several nature wonders including the Kuntala Waterfalls, nature lovers are a disappointed lot. The waterfall usually comes alive once the district sees downpours, beckoning nature lovers from across Telangana and the neighboring Maharashtra. However, it is deprived of basic amenities such as accommodation, hotels, toilets, parking lots, etc.

The Tribal Culture Research and Training Mission (TCRTM), a wing of the tribal development department, had sanctioned Rs 3.98 crore to set up a hotel, install caution boards, fence and viewpoints at Kuntala Waterfalls in 2019. A private agency from Hyderabad was roped in to prepare the DPR.

However, the report was reportedly delayed and was sent to the ITDA-Utnoor, which gave its nod in 2022. The tendering process of the works was already complete. However, the work on the amenities has not commenced so far.

The delay in beginning the works will cause inconvenience to tourists who tend to make a beeline to the picturesque spot from July on weekends. Locals and tourists are requesting officials to take steps to lay focus on development of the waterfalls.

“Kuntala Waterfalls is considered as the Niagara falls of Telangana. It mesmerizes visitors with its scenic beauty. Water cascades from nearly 200 feet high, offering a breathtaking experience. However, officials are neglecting its development. Proposals to give a makeover to the spot remain in the pipeline,” Koteshwar, a resident of Neradigonda said.

When asked, ITDA-Utnoor divisional engineer Bheem Rao said the works were delayed due to the model code of conduct which came into force in 2023. The work would commence soon, he said, adding that project officer Khusbu Gupta had recently inspected a piece of 3 acres land donated by villagers.

Cable suspension bridge remain a mirage

Meanwhile, the proposed cable suspension bridge and check-dams still remain on paper. Proposals were prepared to convert Kuntala Waterfalls into a major tourist destination by creating a slew of amenities, spending Rs.10 crore in a phased manner in 2018.

Accordingly, a cable suspension bridge was mooted by roping in a Bengaluru-based firm, while plans were made to construct check-dams, enabling tourists to go for boating in the waters near the fall.