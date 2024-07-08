Protesters, job aspirants arrested at Saifabad Commissioner, Director School Education office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 01:30 PM

Hyderabad: Several members of student organizations along with a large number of DSC job aspirants were taken into custody on Monday when they tried to stage a protest at Commissioner and Director School Education office at Saifabad.

At around 11 am, following a protest call, hundreds of DSC aspirants and student organizations gathered near the school education office at Saifabad demanding the authorities postpone the recruitment exam for three months.

As the protesters squatted on the road the police swung into action and took them into preventive custody. The police shifted them to Goshamahal police stadium.