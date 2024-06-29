Calls to postpone Group-II services exam intensify due to clash with DSC schedule

The DSC, a recruitment exam for teaching positions in government and local body schools, is scheduled from July 18 to August 5, while the Group -II recruitment exam for 783 vacancies will be held on August 7 and 8.

Hyderabad: Calls for postponement of Group – II services recruitment exam have intensified as this exam is nearly coinciding with the District Selection Committee (DSC) schedule.

The close range of these exam dates has given an impetus to the already existing demand of the aspirants for deferring the Group – II exam till December.

One of aspirants who is preparing for both DSC and Group – II exams, Nagaraj said the School Education department has already said it cannot defer the DSC citing unavailability of slots as the exam is held in computer-based test mode.

The aspirants, according to Nagaraj, have decided to represent the issue to Telangana Public Service Commission and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumar on Monday and seek the Group – II exam postponement.

“It is our genuine demand to postpone the Group – II since there is only a day gap between the two exams. Moreover, Group II aspirants have been seeking deferment of the exam for the last two months,” he said.

Another aspirant, Praveen said the issue arose due to lack of coordination between the recruitment agencies TGPSC and School Education department. “We demand an increase of Group II and III vacancies besides postponing the exams till December,” he said.

The aspirants have also been demanding the Congress government and TGPSC to consider candidates selection in 1:100 ratio for the Group – I Main exam. They are seeking a mega DSC notification with 25,000 teacher posts besides revoking of GO.46.