Protests would continue till Centre procures paddy of Telangana: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:32 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Adilabad: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy declared that the TRS would continue its fight against the union government until it procures paddy produce of Yasangi season, while condemning what he termed as stubborn attitude towards Telangana. He took part in a protest by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) held at the office of municipality and then in a bike rally taken out in Nirmal district centre on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy reiterated that the TRS would not stop its protests till the Centre purchases the grains. He said that the protest would be continued till they reach New Delhi. He alleged that the Centre failed in preventing the increase of fuel prices. He sought the citizens to teach a lesson to the BJP, which was anti-public in many ways. The minister unfurled black flag on his residence and requested everyone to extend their solidarity to the protest. He clarified that the TRS would continue to fight against the union government on behalf of the farmers. He informed that one lakh flags were hoisted on the homes of the farmers in Nirmal Assembly constituency.

In the meantime, Government Whip Balka Suman participated in a massive bike rally taken out in Chennur municipality as part of the protest. He slammed the Centre for declining the procurement and said that it was nothing short of duping the growers of the paddy of Telangana. He added that people would teach a lesson to the saffron party soon. Cadres of TRS hoisted black flags from atop of their houses in rural parts across the erstwhile Adilabad district, while motorbike rallies were taken out in municipalities as part of the party’s protests, opposing the union government’s decision not to procure paddy produce of Telangana. They raised slogans against it and criticized it for causing inconvenience to the agrarian community.

MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Rathod Bapu Rao, Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, Koneru Konappa, Athram Sakku, A Rekha Naik, G Vittal Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairpersons Kova Laxmi, Rathod Janardhan, K Vijayalaxmi, N Bhagyalaxmi, MLC Dande Vittal and former MLC Puranam Satheesh took part in the protests.