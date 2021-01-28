Provide jobs to STs in SCCL: Telangana HC

The panel was hearing a batch of writ petitions and contempt cases filed questioning the exclusion of ST candidates not residing in the Scheduled Areas from the zone of consideration

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Wednesday granted two months’ time to the State government and authorities to consider all eligible persons of the Scheduled Tribes for employment in Singareni Collieries Company Ltd ( SCCL). The panel was hearing a batch of writ petitions and contempt cases filed questioning the exclusion of ST candidates not residing in the Scheduled Areas from the zone of consideration.

The petitioners filed two rounds of writ petitions seeking to fill the posts in SCCL with eligible ST candidates of project displaced families. The stance of the government that the facility under the relevant government order applied only to those tribals who resided in the Scheduled Area was rejected. The panel directed the authorities to implement the order within 2 months and file compliance affidavit by April 10.

Relief for residents in PACS case

Justice K Lakshman directed the police of Gadwal Town not to arrest P Madhavi Latha and 12 other residents in a criminal case filed by the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society. Madhavi Latha and others who are purchasers of land in Survey No. 688 of Gadwal Town had filed a quash petition. S Goutham, counsel for the petitioners, pointed out that around three authorities had passed orders stating it is a private patta land. He said the complaint is purely a civil dispute of title. The case of the complainant is that the land doesn’t belong to the petitioners and they have obtained the same by fraud and cheating. The judge said that the investigation into the case may go on but the accused shall not be arrested.

Illegal constructions

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali left it open to the civic authorities concerned to deal with the alleged illegal constructions in Quttubullapur. The judge disposed of a writ petition filed by K Maheshwar Reddy and other challenging the action of Divisional Panchayat Officer, Quthbullapur mandal of Ranga Reddy and gram panchayat, in issuing notice alleging the construction made by the petitioner in Nizampet village was without permission.

The Standing counsel for gram panchayat submitted that the gram panchayat was upgraded to Municipality in 2019. The impugned notice was issued prior to the same. The judge recorded the fact that it is no longer the authority who issued the notice and the Municipality was at liberty to take action as per the law.

