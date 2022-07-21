pTron Force X10E review: Up your fitness game with this watch

By Anudeep Sharma Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

pTron Force X10E.

Hyderabad: The buzz around smartwatches is growing by the day. Fitness enthusiasts and people expecting practicality from their watch are choosing smartwatches over conventional ones.

Keeping this growing trend in mind, Hyderabad-based pTron, known for its affordable gadgets, has recently added a new smartwatch to its range. The Force X10E, which is not heavy on the pocket, boasts of a 1.7” HD touch screen display and has a comfortable built with a decent changeable strap. Its overall design syncs well with the contemporary trend.

After using the watch for about two weeks, I found it quite practical and responsive. One can smoothly connect the watch to any Android or iOS device using the Da Fit app, which is available on Playstore and App store. The watch’s smart notifications are quick and prompt, while the touch is responsive without any glitches. The watch accurately counts your steps and detects activity, making it one of the best choices for fitness enthusiasts.

The best thing about this stylish wearable is that it runs for almost 12 days on a full charge and offers over 300 watch faces. This new device also offers features such as heart rate/sleep monitor, blood pressure/ oxygen monitoring, fitness activity trackers, smart notifications, IP68 rating and more. The only thing missing is a call functioning feature, which is too much to expect in this price segment.

People looking for an affordable fitness- friendly, no nonsense smartwatch with best in class features can consider buying the Force X10E which is priced at Rs 1,899 and is available on Amazon in three colours. It also comes with one-year brand warranty.