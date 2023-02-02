Public representatives, leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

Around 100 public representatives and leaders from Maharashtra have joined BRS in the presence of Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy welcomes public representatives and leaders into BRS in Bokar mandal centre on Thursday.

Nirmal: Around 100 public representatives and leaders from Maharashtra have joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting in Nanded on February 5.

Welcoming the elected representatives and leaders of Bokar mandal into the BRS at Bokar mandal centre on Thursday, Indrakaran Reddy said Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing innovative welfare schemes and developmental programmes in Telangana unlike in any other part of the country. People across the country were expecting their States to be developed on par with Telangana. Many were coming forward to become members of BRS.

Also Read Indrakaran Reddy visits Nanded, tells farmers about BRS

The minister later toured Rathi, Nanda, Mathud and other villages of Bokar mandal and interacted with local women, senior citizens and youth. He requested them to turn up for the public meeting in large numbers and make it a grand success. He explained welfare schemes and developmental activities being taken up in Telangana.

Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Sardar Ravinder Singh, Government Whip Balka Suman, Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, former DCCB chairman Ramkishan and ex-Zilla Parishad chairperson Lolam Shyamsundar, BRS leader Bhamini Rajanna and others were present.

The Minister also performed special prayers to the palanquin of Mallanna Swamy of Mujgi village in Nirmal town at his residence. He along with his wife Vijayalaxmi presented silk clothing to the deity. He said that a grant of Rs 40 lakh was sanctioned for development of Mallanna temple at Mujgi village in Nirmal mandal. He added that works would be commenced by inviting tenders in a day or two.