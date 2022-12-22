Indrakaran Reddy visits Nanded, tells farmers about BRS

Minister Indrakaran Reddy obliges local children to take a selfie with him during his visit to Kini village in Bhokar Assembly constituency of Nanded district in Maharashtra on Thursday

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the development of the nation was possible only through the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and that, if the BRS government came to power at the Centre, all schemes implemented in Telangana would be implemented across the country.

As part of the BRS party’s expansion, Indrakaran Reddy visited Kini village in Bhokar Assembly constituency of Nanded district in the neighboring Maharashtra state and had a meeting with farmers and representatives of various communities on Thursday.

“Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has developed the State of Telangana in an unprecedented way, and the schemes implemented in Telangana are not found anywhere in the country. Rao established BRS to implement these schemes for all the people of the country and develop India in all fields,” Indrakaran Reddy said.

Stating that Chandrashekhar Rao would visit Nanded district soon, the minister explained various schemes including the Rythu Bandhu scheme, Rythu Bhima, Mission Bhagiratha, Aasara Pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Dalit Bandhu and so on.

The minister said the BRS would be expanded to every village in Maharashtra and soon full-fledged committees would be formed from district to the Taluq and village level. He urged the people of Maharashtra to bless and support the BRS.

Earlier, he visited the famous temple known for housing wooden idol of Lord Ganesh at Palaj village and offered special prayers.