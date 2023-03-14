Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘Gandhada Gudi’ is set to stream on OTT

Puneeth Rajkumar's last film as an actor 'Gandhada Gudi' will premiere on Prime Video on March 17, much to the excitement of his fans.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:48 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the most admired actors in modern Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. He is well known for his service, besides being a star actor. Unfortunately, the world lost him in October 2021. But his memories and films stay with us forever. One such film is ‘Gandhada Gudi’, which was Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film as an actor and was released a year later, after his demise in October 2022. Now, ‘Gandhada Gudi’ is all set to stream on OTT, reaching every home this March.

‘Gandhada Gudi’ is going to be streamed on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. The film will have its premiere on Friday, March 17. So far, the premiere has been announced only in Kannada. The other language fans of Puneeth Rajkumar wish the film to be streamed in multiple languages.

‘Gandhada Gudi’ is a documentary drama on the wildlife and biodiversity of Karnataka state. Since we all know that Puneeth Rajkumar is a travel buff who loves to explore the world, particularly nature, in every possible way, the young wildlife award-winning filmmaker Amoghavarsha approached Puneeth Rajkumar and starred him in ‘Gandhada Gudi’.

‘Gandhada Gudi’ has the spectacular visuals of nature, travel, adventure, and the beauty of Karnataka told with a musical narrative, with the music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.