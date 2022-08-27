Punished by teacher, 8th class student commits suicide in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:27 AM, Sat - 27 August 22

Representational Image A class eight student died by suicide, allegedly after she was punished by her teacher in front of her classmates for not doing her homework. The victim’s family alleged negligence on part of the teacher and school management over her death and protested.

Hyderabad: A class eight student died by suicide, allegedly after she was punished by her teacher in front of her classmates for not doing her homework in Hayathnagar on the city outskirts on Thursday.

The girl, Akshaya, was reportedly reprimanded by the teacher for not doing her homework and asked her to kneel down outside the classroom in the morning. Her family members alleged that Akshaya was upset and felt humiliated in front of her classmates.

Also Read Here are the speed limits for different roads in Hyderabad

According to the police, after returning home, in the absence of her parents, the minor girl hanged from the ceiling fan in the bedroom. Her parents found her hanging and immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The victim’s family alleged negligence on part of the teacher and school management over her death and protested.

The Hayathnagar police are investigating.