Punjab: BSF recovers 530 grams heroin from Tarn Taran district

Yet another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics by drone was foiled by vigilant BSF troops, said the statement.

By ANI Updated On - 10:18 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Tarn Taran: The troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered a packet containing around 530 grams of heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, on the outskirts of Village Naushera Dhalla in Tarn Taran district.

“On January 3, 2024, during the afternoon hours, on specific information from the BSF regarding the presence of a consignment, alert BSF troops launched a search operation on the outskirts of the village of Naushera Dhalla, District Tarn Taran,” the BSF said in a statement.

“Further, during the search operation, at about 1:20 pm, the party recovered 1 packet (gross weight 530 g) suspected to be heroin, wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape attached to a ring (made of nylon rope) for hanging it with a drone, along with two luminous sticks from a farming field near Village Naushera Dhalla,” added the BSF statement.

Earlier on Monday, BSF troops recovered a packet containing around 480 grams of heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, on the outskirts of Village L S Wala in Firozpur district.