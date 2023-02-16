Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann in Hyderabad to study Telangana’s irrigation reforms

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to accompany Bhagwant Mann to Siddipet where they are slated to visit Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 16 February 23

File Photo (Source: IANS).

Hyderabad: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening as part of a two-day visit to Telangana. He will tour Siddipet district on Thursday to visit various development works taken up by the Irrigation and other departments in Gajwel and Siddipet constituencies.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to accompany Bhagwant Mann to Siddipet where they are slated to visit Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, followed by a visit to check-dams constructed at Erravelly and to understand the artificial recharge structures developed by the Irrigation department.

Later, both the Chief Ministers are scheduled to visit Pandavula Cheruvu tank and study the tank restoration works taken up under Mission Kakatiya. They will also interact with the local farmers.