Punjab CM meets CM KCR in Hyderabad

The two Chief Ministers discussed at length the prevailing conditions in the country as well as the performance of Telangana and Punjab in various sectors.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:17 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss national issues and politics including farmers issues and the Centre’s discrimination towards the Opposition-ruled States among other issues.

In their first meeting after Chandrashekhar Rao announced the formation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the two Chief Ministers discussed at length the prevailing conditions in the country as well as the performance of Telangana and Punjab in various sectors. They also discussed certain administrative issues and agreed to take up the farmers issues with the Centre. Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have explained about several farmers’ welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power and water supply and other programmes being implemented by the Telangana government to empower farmers.

Eariler, Bhagwant Mann received a warm welcome from Chandrashekhar Rao upon his arrival at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday evening. After their brief discussion, Chandrashekhar Rao felicitated Mann and presented him a memento. On the occasion, Mann congratulated Chandrashekhar Rao on the formation of the BRS to build pressure on the BJP government at the Centre and ensure qualitative change in national politics.

Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLCs S Madhusudhana Chary, Kadiam Srihari, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLAs A Jeevan Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, Chief Government Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others were present.