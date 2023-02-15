As CM K Chandrashekhar Rao visits Kondagattu, vintage family pics go viral

The photographs, believed to be from at least 35 to 40 years ago, were first tweeted by MP J Santosh Kumar, who recalled that he had numerous 'darshans' of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy along the Chief Minister and his family.

08:44 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Jagtial: As Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao landed in the district on Wednesday to inspect and review plans to develop the 300-year-old Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, vintage photographs of him with his family at the viewpoint near the temple went viral on social media.

“Now it’s Kondagattu’s turn for its overal facelift by developing another landmark mythological structure. Throwback pics from the view point place, when we had numerous Darshans of Kondagattu Anajanna along with our Hon’ble CM Sri KCR garu and family,” (sic), he tweeted.

With Santosh Kumar tweeting the photographs just as the Chief Minister was touring the Kondagattu temple, the pictures immediately went viral, with many retweeting them and also sharing them in local WhatsApp groups, Facebook pages and other social media platforms.

Now it’s #Kondagattu’s turn for its overal facelift by developing another landmark mythological structure. #Throwback pics from the view point place, when we had numerous Darshans of Kondagattu Anajanna along with our Hon’ble CM Sri KCR garu and family. pic.twitter.com/Rz31qoggA1 — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) February 15, 2023

Earlier, the Chief Minister reached the district from Hyderabad by helicopter and landed at the JNTU Engineering College near Nachupally around 11 am from where he reached the shrine by road. Before landing, the Chief Minister also conducted an aerial survey of the temple and its surroundings. At JNTU, Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eashwar and Gangula Kamalakar received the Chief Minister, who was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Divakonda Damodar Rao.

At the shrine, priests accorded a warm reception with ‘Purnakumbam’ to the Chief Minister. After performing special poojas to the presiding deity, Chandrashekhar Rao toured the entire temple premises to have an idea of the requirements before taking up development of the temple. Later, he conducted a meeting with officials, temple priests and public representatives to discuss the development project. Art Director and Yadadri temple architect Anand Sai, who had visited the temple on Sunday, was also present.