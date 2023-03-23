Punjabi Singer slammed for sharing distorted India map

Netizens slam the popular Punjabi singer Shubh, as he shares a distorted map of India along with the caption 'Pray for Punjab' on his Instagram account.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Punjabi Singer Shubh

Hyderabad: Netizens slam the popular Punjabi singer Shubh, as he shares a controversial post on his Instagram account.

The post was of a distorted map of India which he shared on his Instagram story where the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and North Eastern States were not included. He posted the picture along with the caption “Pray for Punjab.”

However, the artiste deleted the story after getting trolled by social media users. He then shared another story with a black background, noting ‘Pray for Punjab.’ This has left the netizens confused about why he has asked to pray for Punjab?

Reacting to the artiste’s story, Kangana Ranaut has slammed the singer by posting an Instagram story that read, “Yeh Khalistani Virus wali bimari wahan kaafi Punjabi celebrities ko pakdi hue hai..beheading India in its map should have serious legal consequences… GOI must make strong laws against such criminals..do din jail ki hawa khilake, inke dimaag ke Khalistan mein answer bhar do, fill in the blanks kardo inn sabka (sic).”

This comes as Punjab authorities are searching for Amritpal Singh, a Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief who remains absconding after evading arrest and fleeing on a motorcycle.

Amritpal Singh reportedly fooled the police by switching vehicles and changing his appearance.