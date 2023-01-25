| New Punjabi Drill Song Assault Out Now

NavdeepSinghJ brings the UK drill to the streets of Delhi with folk style vocals inspired from Sidhu Moose Wala for the song ‘Assault’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Rising star NavdeepSinghJ brings the UK drill to the streets of Delhi with folk style vocals inspired from Sidhu Moose Wala for the song ‘Assault’. The banger song stars Punjabi songwriter and singer NavdeepSinghJ and features artistes such as Vaid Dilli and Rhytham Singh.

Sharing his vision, NavdeepSinghJ said, “As someone who is passionate about hip-hop and Punjabi music, I loved writing and singing this song. We wanted to create a catchy combination of drill rap verse and folk style song inspired from my idol, Sidhu Moose Wala.”

This new killer track is a collaborative drill song that will make you put on your dancing shoes.

