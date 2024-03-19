Punjagutta police arrest Nigerian national linked to drug supply chain

The Punjagutta police went to Goa and after formally arresting him brought Oakra, on a prisoner transit (PT) warrant and produced him before the Nampally court. He was sent to judicial custody.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 09:10 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police arrested a Nigeria national Oakra in Goa. The suspect had allegedly supplied drugs to a drug peddler Iwuala Udoka Stanley who was arrested in February by TSNAB and Hyderabad police in a drug related case.

According to the police, Oakra used to buy drugs from Netherlands and other countries through his contacts and sold it to Stanley who in turn supplied it to small peddlers and consumers across the country. The Goa police had arrested Oakra and lodged him in Colvale Central Jail recently.

The Punjagutta police filed a petition before the court seeking seven day custody of Oakra for investigation.