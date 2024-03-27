Drug peddler nabbed, 5 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 05:19 PM

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team nabbed a drug peddler on Wednesday and seized five kilogram of the contraband along with four mobile phones from him.

The arrested person Jitendra Nahak (27), who works with a food aggregator, is resident of Kothaguda in the city and native of Odhisa.

“Jitendra recently went to his native place and purchased ganja from a local person for Rs. 20,000 and came to the city. He had planned to sell it to customers at a higher price. On a tip off, the police arrested him,” said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal.