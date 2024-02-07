Punjagutta police bust fake call center, arrest three

The Punjagutta police recently dismantled a fraudulent call center operating under the guise of IGS Digital Centre Limited.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 07:28 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police busted a fake call centre being operated under the name of IGS Digital Centre Limited and arrested three individuals on charges of defrauding several people across the country promising high returns through digital payment platform.

The arrested persons are Prateek Chauvey, CEO and Director of IGS Digital Centre Ltd, Dasari Swarnalatha, HR Head of IGS Digital Centre Ltd and Shravan Lal Sharma, a mediator who allegedly pressured the complainant to drop the case.

According to the police, the suspects advertised offering 300 digital services, including money transfer, bill payments, and government services. However, the company only provided a handful of basic services.

“Trained tele-callers, guided by team leaders, targeted people searching online for income opportunities. They falsely claimed IGS was a government-backed company and convinced victims to pay for retailer, distributor, or zonal IDs to access the platform,” said a senior police official.

Tele-callers promised high commissions but never delivered. Once payments were made, victims were left with a non-functional app offering only a few basic services.

After receiving money, IGS stopped responding to victims’ calls and avoided providing their office address, relying solely on WhatsApp communication.

Police said hundreds of victims are believed to have lost money to IGS, with complaints registered on social media and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.