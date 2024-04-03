Phone tapping case: Former Task Force DCP granted 6-day custody

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 April 2024, 09:01 PM

Hyderabad: The Nampally court o Wednesday granted Punjagutta police six day custody of former Task Force DCP, P Radha Kishan Rao. The police filed a petition before the court seeking his custody for investigation into the phone tapping case.

Radha Kishan Rao was arrested by the Punjagutta police last week and remanded. So far four police officials, Thirupattanna, Bujanga Rao, Radha Kishan Rao and Pranith Rao have been arrested in the case by the police.

In the remand report filed before the court, the police had alleged that Radha Kishan Rao along with few police officials had formed a special team to help the then government. However, he told that he had worked under the directions of senior police officials.

Pranith Rao, now suspended DSP, was the first person to be arrested in the phone tapping case. He along with the police officials had formed into a team and resorted to tapping phones of political party leaders, police official, bureaucrats and businessmen.