‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna grooves to ‘Saami Saami’ along with Govinda; check out the viral video

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandana is currently on the top of her career with her popularity touching the skies and her making headlines for everything she does. With ‘Pushpa’ releasing only months ago and ‘Pushpa 2’ being announced recently, Rashmika’s presence and charm has taken us over. Her song from the film, ‘Saami Saami’, has taken the internet by storm and everybody cannot stop dancing to its catchy tune.

The gorgeous actor recently marked her presence at ‘DID Super Moms’ where she danced on her now trending song ‘Saami Saami’ along with superstar Govinda.

Rashmika’s performance in ‘Pushpa’ made her an overnight sensation and her popularity has skyrocketed unlike anyone. Her songs ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Saami Saami’ have been topping the charts since the beginning and it seems that there is no end to it. Now everywhere the actor goes, she is called ‘the Srivalli girl’ and her fans get excited to dance with her on ‘Saami Saami’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the trailer of her upcoming film next to Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Goodbye’ is receiving love from all quarters. Rashmika will also soon commence work on the second part of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise. The film will see her reuniting with Allu Arjun.