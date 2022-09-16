Rashmika Mandanna hogs on scrumptious Delhi platter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

New song from the family drama, titled ‘Hic’, starring Rashmika was released by the makers on Friday.

Hyderabad: South star Rashmika Mandanna may be busy promoting her upcoming Bollywood debut film ‘Goodbye’ with veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, but the self-proclaimed foodie makes sure she gets to eat scrumptious food whenever she gets a break. On Friday, the ‘Srivalli’ fame actor took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse of her food order.

Rashmika is staying at the Gulati Restaurant in Pandara Road, New Delhi. Admitting that she ended up ordering a lot of food, Rashmika penned, “When in Dilli… let’s hog on Dal Makhani, Butter Chicken, Panner Bhurji, Seekh Kabab, Makai di Rotti, Dahi Kabab (sic).” The ‘Dear Comrade’ actor also added a lot of drooling face emojis.

Meanwhile, a new song from the family drama, titled ‘Hic’, starring Rashmika was released by the makers on Friday. Rashmika is seen wearing a little black dress and having a gala time at a pub. Touted to be a party anthem, the track is crooned by Sharvi Yadav and composed by Amit Trivedi.

Stream the song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6SWedHhvOs