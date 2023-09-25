“Putting 400 runs on board gave us confidence”: Indian skipper KL Rahul

India outplayed Australia with both bat and ball to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the second match by 99 runs

By ANI Published Date - 08:30 AM, Mon - 25 September 23

ANI Photo

Indore: Following his side’s 99-run win over Australia in the second ODI, Indian skipper KL Rahul that putting 400 runs on the board gave the team confidence.

India outplayed Australia with both bat and ball to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the second match by 99 runs through the Duckworth-Lew-Lew Lewis Stern (DLS) method at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

“When I saw the wicket in the morning, I did not think it would spin so much. Putting 400 on the board gives you confidence. It is not really our decision to make (Selection). Our jobs are clear. Everyone who gets picked in the XI, needs to focus on their job. Everyone has gone through this, you need to keep getting better and wait for the opportunities. We have dropped a few catches, but fielding under lights, it is challenging physically. The coaches are doing their best to keep the guys fit. Sometimes these errors happen. The commitment is always there, we will learn from it, brush it off and get better in the next game. Nothing is discussed, but guys coming back will want to make it count. With the World Cup only a couple of weeks away, guys will want to get into it. They need to get used to the challenges, they will be keen to get back onto the field,” said Rahul in a post-match presentation