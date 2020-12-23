PV’s bold decisions revived India’s economy: Bandi

Sanjay said Narasimha Rao took various key decisions despite the knowledge that introducing reforms would cost him his post when he was the Chief Minister

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday recalled the services rendered by former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao to the nation.

Speaking after paying floral tributes at PV Gyan Bhoomi on the occasion of Narasimha Rao’s 16th death anniversary, he said the former Prime Minister did not think about the post on any given day and took decisions boldly.

Sanjay said Narasimha Rao took various key decisions despite the knowledge that introducing reforms would cost him his post when he was the Chief Minister. As he was a popular leader, Rao won the elections wherever he contested from. For the welfare and development of the nation, the decisions taken by PV would be a role model for the future generations.

The former Prime Minister was popularly known as a modern day ‘Chanakya’ for being a visionary and steering through tough economic and political reforms in the country, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .