Pylon to commemorate historic ‘Deeksha Divas’ to be inaugurated in Warangal

The fast-unto-death (Deeksha) taken up by then leader of the Telangana Statehood movement and CM K Chandrashekhar Rao on November 29, 2009 eventually paved the way for the formation of Telangana State.

Warangal Urban: A granite pylon constructed on the premises of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to commemorate the historic ‘Deeksha Divas’ will be inaugurated on Sunday. The 12-foot tall pylon was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs five lakh, while another five lakh was spent on the landscaping and beautification works at the pylon.

Speaking to Telangana Today, 34th division corporator and convenor of the committee for setting up of the pylon Jorika Ramesh said ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Eatala Rajender, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and other people’s representatives will attend the inaugural function.

Ramesh, who moved a proposal in the GWMC council last year to construct the pylon in memory of ‘Deeksha Divas’, said that the fast-unto-death (Deeksha) taken up by then leader of the Telangana Statehood movement and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on November 29, 2009 eventually paved the way for the formation of Telangana State.

The Deekha by K Chandrashekhar Rao was as an unprecedented event which turned the course of Telangana Statehood movement and November 29 will be remembered as a watershed moment in the history of Telangana movement. “The fast-unto-death forced the then UPA government to announce the initiation of the process for formation of separate Telangana State. Chandrashekhar Rao sat on the hunger strike at Rangadhampally crossroads in Alganoor village near Karimnagar town at around 11 am demanding for a separate Telangana State. However, he was shifted to Khammam prison triggering huge public uproar across Telangana region,” Ramesh recalled.

Jorika Ramesh recalled that he was a student union leader in Kakatiya University (KU) during the separate Telangana agitation. He said the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao was marching ahead in realising the aspirations of Telangana with many welfare schemes and development works, mainly irrigation projects including the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

