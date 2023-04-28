Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s play ‘Alone’ to be staged on April 29

| Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundations Play Alone To Be Staged On April 29

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: It is not easy to turn a short story into a play, especially into a play that captivates an audience for over an hour. Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s ‘Alone’, written and performed by Noor Baig, is all set to provide a memorable evening for the city’s theatre lovers. The play will be staged at The Park Hyderabad in Somajiguda on April 29, Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Set in the lockdown, the story revolves around yesteryear actor named Asha who looks back at her unusual life journey, foray in Bollywood. The introspective play, laced with humour, is based on a short story from Noor Baig’s book ‘A-Quaint-Essences’. ‘Alone’ premiered to full houses in Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The play takes place in a chic drawing room of her affluent house as Asha relives her journey and career.

Designed and directed by Mohammad Ali Baig, the play also features Vijay Prasad and Mohammad Ali Baig. Produced by Begum Razia Baig, it is presented by Mercedes Benz – Mahavir Group, Telangana Tourism and Darpan Furnishings.