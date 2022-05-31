Bio-play to commemorate doyen Qadir Ali Baig’s 38th anniversary

Hyderabad: City’s legendary theatre figure late Qadir Ali Baig’s death anniversary is commemorated every year with national luminaries paying tribute to his illustrious work on June 3. This year, the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation will present their internationally-acclaimed bio-play ‘Under an Oak Tree’.

The play premiered in London before the pandemic and was staged to full houses in Singapore, Dubai and almost every major theatre festival in India. The play is written by his daughter-in-law Noor Baig, and directed and performed by son Mohammad Ali Baig. It is an apt tribute as the play is based on the life story of father-son and the metaphor of an oak tree, the acorns of which don’t grow under its shade and how the son moves away to carve his own niche in the world of theatre globally.

The hour-long play, produced by Begum Razia Baig has on stage city’s veteran actors Vijay Prasad, Rashmi Seth, along with Mohammad Ali Baig.

Qadir Ali Baig is still known for his larger-than-life historical pageants like ‘Quli Qutub Shah’, ‘Tana Shah’ and socially meaningful dramas like ‘Sakharam Binder’, ‘Aadhey Adhurey’, ‘Lehron ke Rajhans’ and several others. He strode the theatre scene in the Deccan like a colossus from 1970 to 1984, the year he passed away at the young age of 46.

A Foundation was formed in his name as a mark of respect to the legendary theatre doyen and to revive theatre in Hyderabad. Several national and international theatre and cinema thespians are associated with the Foundation that conducts its annual flagship event, the international ‘Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival’ in the city as well as in Dubai and Singapore.

‘Under an Oak Tree’ will be staged at The Park Hyderabad Hotel (Rajbhavan Road) this Friday, June 3 at 7.30 pm. Bookings are online on bookmyshow.

