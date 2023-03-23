Quality of living has improved in Telangana: Energy Minister

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said the Telangana government was working with the target of achieving self reliance of villages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was speaking after distributing Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Panchayat Sashakthikaram Puraskarams to the selected grama panchayats held at a programme in Suryapet on Thursday.

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said the initiatives taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have resulted in strengthening of the rural economy, which brought about a major change in the quality of living and also in the living conditions of people in the villages of Telangana.

Distributing awards to grama panchayats selected under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Panchayat Sashakthikaran Puraskar here, Jagadish Reddy said the State government was working with the target of achieving self reliance of villages. Developing all grama panchayats, the State government was also ensuing transparency in implementation of welfare schemes.

District Collector S Venkat Rao said the sarpanches of grama panchayats had a crucial role to play in development of villages. The elected representatives of local bodies including ZPTCs, MPPs and MPTCs should also strive for development of the villages, he added.