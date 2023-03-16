Grama Swaraj happening in Telangana: Energy Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was inaugurating building of grama panchayat office of Kothagudem village of Athmakur(S) mandal in Suryapet district on Thursday

Suryapet: Stating that the State government was committed to the comprehensive development of villages, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday asked the people to become part of the development process.

Inaugurating a grama panchayat office building at Kothagudem village in Athmakur(S) mandal, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao believed Mahatma Gandhi’s saying that the future of the country lay in its villages and was taking up initiatives for development of villages. The State government’s schemes had strengthened the rural economy by reviving caste-based professions in villages, he said.