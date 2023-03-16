Grama Swaraj happening in Telangana: Energy Minister

Stating that the State government was committed to development of villages, G Jagadish Reddy asked the people to become part of the development process
Suryapet: Stating that the State government was committed to the comprehensive development of villages, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday asked the people to become part of the development process.
Inaugurating a grama panchayat office building at Kothagudem village in Athmakur(S) mandal, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao believed Mahatma Gandhi’s saying that the future of the country lay in its villages and was taking up initiatives for development of villages. The State government’s schemes had strengthened the rural economy by reviving caste-based professions in villages, he said.