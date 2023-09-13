Quantum AI Global opens its Hyderabad office

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated the Hyderabad office of Quantum AI Global, a US-based leading innovator in deep-tech solutions, at Capital Park building in Madhapur here on Wednesday. He appreciated the company management for catering to the industrial needs by offering artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

The products of Quantum AI Global are making waves not just in technology but also in society, with meaningful impact through products like HealMed, a lifeline catering to the urgent need for mental health support. “In collaboration with IIIT Basara, we’ve initiated a pilot program, making mental health care accessible to students. Our vision at Quantum AI Global goes beyond technology,” the company CEO Sanjay Chittoor said.

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, film producer Dil Raju and others also were present.