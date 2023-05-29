Quentin Tarantino spent $10,000 to ‘lick stripper’s feet until they wrinkled’

Los Angeles: Director Quentin Tarantino is facing a claim from a strip club manager called NorCal Lowlife that he once splashed out $10,000 to lick.

Lowlife – also known as Page Rad – was apparently a senior worker at Hollywood nightspot Crazy Girls, and told the tale about the ‘Pulp Fiction’ director, who is said to have a foot fetish as he often lingers on his leading ladies’ toes in his flicks, on a podcast called ‘Get in the Car’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said when Quentin apparently visited the club, without specifying when, the filmmaker requested a VIP room and the company of the dancer with the “biggest t***” and “biggest ass” there.

Lowlife said he went to a security room and watched the action on CCTV, adding: “He’s sitting down, she’s about to do her little… take her top off. And he gets up, throws her on the f****** seat, takes her boots off one by one, both shoes, just starts licking the bottoms of her feet, sucking toes.”

Lowlife claims the licking lasted about half-an-hour, and added by the end of it the stripper’s “feet looked like you know when you take a bubble bath? Like prunes”‘.

He added about the price Quentin Tarantino, who has two children with wife Daniella Pick, 39, allegedly paid: “I think he gave her 10 Gs.”

In 2010 Uma Thurman, 53, whose feet were lingered over by Quentin in his ‘Kill Bill’ epic, toasted the director at a Friar’s Club roast by serving him champagne in her black velvet Louboutins.

At the same event, Eli Roth, 51, who starred in Quentin’s “Inglourious B*******’ made the bad-taste Holocaust joke that the director had a “bigger shoe collection than Dachau”.