Hyderabad: Man slashes woman’s neck for refusing to strip on WhatsApp call

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:50 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police booked a case against one Vijay Simha on charges of sexually harassing a woman and slashing her neck after trespassing into her house at BS Maqtha on Sunday night.

Simha, a resident of Borabanda, was known to the woman through Facebook. On Sunday night, he made a Whatsapp video call to her and stripped.

“He allegedly asked her also to strip, which she refused, after which she blocked his phone number. He then reached her house, and after breaking a liquor bottle, slashed her neck with the broken bottle,” the Punjagutta police said.

The woman informed her husband, who in turn alerted the police control room on Dial 100. The police reached the spot and shifted the woman to hospital. A case under Sections 448,354A, 324 and 506 of IPC was booked. The police have taken Simha into custody.