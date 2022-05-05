Question papers leaked from Narayana, Chaitanya colleges: Jagan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:40 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has observed that the incidents of tenth class question paper leakage was resorted to only to tarnish the image of his popular government and the leakage was done from Narayana and Sri Chaitanya colleges.

Addressing a function during which he released ‘Jagananna Vidyadeevena’ funds here on Thursday, he said that schools were owned by Narayana who had worked as minister in Chandrababu Naidu government. “They were leaked from two Narayana and three Chaitanya schools. They leaked papers on WhatsApp in a bid to ruin the system. It is a case of a thief calling others a thief which shows how they stoop to defame us,” he stated.

And on the incidents of atrocities against women at Vijayawada and Guntur which drew much criticism, he said that in all the three cases, Telugu Desam Party leaders were the culprits.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .