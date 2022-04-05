Quick tips to train your mind with positivity

By Kota Saumya Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: Getting into TSPSC promises not only stable income and job security, but also prestige for the family. Which is why scores of aspirants spend hours poring over study material in the hopes of cracking the much sought-after exams that give one the chance to administer the State.

Since the jobs are coveted so much, there is undue pressure on a student to ace the exam.

When an aspirant decides to enter the world of competitive exams, he/she has to prepare mentally for an exhausting journey. It’s better to approach things with a positive mind.

Don’t harp

It’s better not to harp over the future and have a plan in mind. Think about tasks you need to do immediately and work towards achieving them. Instead of pressurising yourself trying to do everything quickly, slow down and process what you have to do first.

Simplify reading material

Break down subjects into small chunks so they don’t seem daunting. Doing things step-by-step and achieving the small milestones is a great self-motivator.

Don’t procrastinate

We feel pressure when we have failed to do something we were supposed to do on time. When studying for long durations, it’s common to feel that you can put off the subject until tomorrow. The next day, you put it off again, and the vicious cycle continues. “Many students make this mistake. They tend to study 60 per cent of the subject and don’t bother with the remaining 40 per cent material. That becomes a loophole later and sometimes questions appear from this very section which they didn’t study,” says K Venkatesh, who teaches the Polity section for TSPSC exams at Civic Centre in Gandhinagar.

Positive approach

Think positive. Negativity breeds self-rejection. “One negative thought can give rise to 10 more negative ideas. Doing mock tests will give you an idea about your disadvantages in the exams and allow you to work on them. Learn to look at comparison in a broad way as it shows you where you stand in the scheme of things,” says Venkatesh.

