Raashii Khanna, Vaani Kapoor seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Clad in traditional sarees, Raashii and Vaani can be seen engrossed in devotion.

By ANI Published Date - 28 May 2024, 09:25 AM

Ujjain: Actors Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Tuesday morning to seek blessings.

The actors also participated in the ‘Bhasma Aarti‘ on the occasion. Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning.

Following the tradition of the temple committee to attend the Bhasma Aarti, they wore sarees. It is mandatory for women to wear a saree in Bhasma Aarti.

During the Bhasma Aarti, Raashii and Vaani sat in the Nandihal of the temple and performed the prayers.

After the prayers, Raashii Khanna and Vaani spoke to ANI and shared their feelings.

Raashii said, “It was a delight. I hope Mahakal calls us again.” Vaani added, “It was a great feeling…Jai Mahakal.” On the work front, Raashii Khanna was recently seen in Tamil comedy-horror film ‘Aranmanai 4’ co-starring Sundar C and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The film is written and directed by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax.

Vaani, on the other hand, is set to entertain audiences with ‘Khel Khel Mein.’ The movie, features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, and others.

Khel Khel Mein’ is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

Vaani Kapoor will headline the coming-of-age Bollywood drama-comedy ‘Badtameez Gill’, which is about a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London.

‘Badtameez Gill’ is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone. It is being directed by Navjot Gulati, who has written Running Shaadi, Ginny Weds Sunny and directed films like Jai Mummy Di and soon to be released Pooja Meri Jaan.

She also has ‘Raid 2’.