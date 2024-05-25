Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna’s ‘Aranmanai 4’ is 2024’s first Tamil film to cross Rs 100 cr worldwide

| Tamannaah Bhatia And Raashii Khannas Aranmanai 4 Is 2024s First Tamil Film To Cross Rs 100 Cr Worldwide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 04:38 PM

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna starrer ‘Aranmanai 4’ has emerged as a blockbuster with positive reviews flowing in from the audience and critics alike.

The horror-comedy is taking the box-office by storm and how! The film ended the Tamil film industry’s dry spell and became the first blockbuster of 2024 in the Tamil film industry. ‘Aranmanai 4’ has also emerged as 2024’s first Tamil film to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide!

The success of this film also stands as a testimony to Tamannaah and Raashii’s undying trend of delivering box-office hits.

While Raashii has proven herself as a versatile powerhouse with varied performances to her credit, Tamannaah has proven why she’s hailed as one of the topmost pan-Indian actor! This is also the first time when two female actors have delivered the biggest hit in the Tamil industry among other big releases.

Ever since the film hit the theatres, the audience cannot stop raving about how the performances of Tamannaah and Raashii resonated with them.

The film’s gripping narrative, backed by director Sundar C, made ‘Aranmanai 4’ emerges as an out-and-out blockbuster.

After having a successful theatrical run among the Tamil audience, the film is slated to wreak havoc in theatres again with its Hindi release on May 24.