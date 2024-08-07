Rachakonda CP felicitates cops for Uppal skywalk rescue

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu felicitated three police officers for rescuing three students stuck in the Uppal skywalk lift while on their way to Metro station on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 08:22 PM

Source: X, formerly Twitter

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu felicitated three police officers for rescuing students who got stuck in the Uppal skywalk on Tuesday.

Three students including two girls were on way to the Uppal metro station and took the lift of the skywalk when they got stuck. One of them had dialled 100 and informed the police about it.

The local police reached the place and rescued the youngsters who were trapped for 45 minutes in the lift.

The Rachakonda Police Commissioner felicitated the woman constable Jhansi, and two others, home guard Balakrishna and constable Harikrishna and appreciated their timely response.