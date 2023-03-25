Rachakonda Police organise mega plantation drive as part of GIC

Around 3,000 saplings were planted during the mega plantation drive organised by Rachakonda Police at the Medipally village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: A mega plantation drive was organized as part of the Green India Challenge Initiative by the Rachakonda Police in association with Rotary Club of Hyderabad and Neuland Labs at Medipally on Saturday. Around 3,000 saplings were planted during the program at the Medipally village.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan appreciated the plantation drive and elaborated on the significance of trees in restoring oxygen levels of the environment.

The Haritha Haram program of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is the inspiration behind the novel initiative of Green India Challenge, he said adding that Member of Parliament J. Santosh Kumar has been the pioneer of the initiative which made laudable contribution in enhancing the forest cover in Telangana.

Around 200 volunteers including Neuland Labs employees and students of Aurora College participated in the event. Joint Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana, DCP Malkajgiri D. Janaki and other officers participated in the program.

