Rachakonda Security Council holds online discussion on human trafficking

05:24 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: An online panel discussion ‘Use and abuse of Technology’, on the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking In Persons, was organized by Rachakonda Security Council – Cyber Security Forum.

During the discussion Mahesh M Bhagwat shared insights into human trafficking with global perspective and the Indian scenarios and explained how various circumstances in the society force people into the trap of trafficking.

He spoke about various types of trafficking like sex trafficking, domestic servitude, forced labour, organ trade, cyber frauds, camel Jockeying, circus, child pornography, contract marriage, adoption etc. Mahesh Bhagwat detailed the ways to stop trafficking, rescue, rehabilitation, restoration, repatriation and reintegration and strategy for prevention, protection and prosecution.

He also shared the initiatives of Rachakonda police and the efforts gone into closing 170 apartment flats / lodges/ guest houses used as brothels by taking an order from Sub Divisional/Executive Magistrate.

The panel discussion was moderated by Latha Ramasubramanyam, Joint Secretary, Women’s forum Rachakonda Security Council.

The session was attended by about 150 participants along with the RKSC volunteers.