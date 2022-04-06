Rachakonda She Team averts child marriage in Keesara

Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police She Team from Kushaiguda division averted a child marriage and rescued a minor girl here on Wednesday.

On receiving information that parents of the minor girl from Cheryala in Keesara area had fixed her wedding with a youngster from neighbouring village, the police teams went to their houses and counseled their families on the negative impacts of early marriages. “The families then called off the wedding,” police said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat, appreciating the good work of the She Teams, requested citizens not to encourage child marriages as it was a crime.

Priests, wedding invitation printers, elders and supporters of the marriage and parents of the child would be held responsible, he said, adding that citizens could report child marriages on Dial 100 facility or the Rachakonda Police WhatsApp number – 9490617111.